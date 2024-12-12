4,910 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,354,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,401,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

