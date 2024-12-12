494,840 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 494,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter worth $691,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of KT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in KT during the third quarter worth about $779,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

KT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

