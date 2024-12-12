7,186 Shares in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

SSBK stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 19.33%.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

