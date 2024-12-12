ABCMETA (META) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $13,675.25 and approximately $1.18 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00006304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,032.92 or 1.00151676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00007943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00012560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000014 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

