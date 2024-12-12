Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 10th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

NYSE THW opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $13.48.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

