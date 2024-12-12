Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.09. 3,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of C$25.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

