Adam Joseph Lowe Sells 66,350 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,055,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,789.72. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Joseph Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $557,194.40.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50.

CompoSecure Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

