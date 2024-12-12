Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,278 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 12.9% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,876,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.36.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.27.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,793 shares of company stock worth $18,069,669. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

