Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $550.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $625.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

ADBE opened at $549.93 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.17. The firm has a market cap of $242.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,793 shares of company stock worth $18,069,669. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

