Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.92 and last traded at $43.20. 586,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,078,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,159.96. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

