Advisory Resource Group Buys 12 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Netflix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,405 shares of company stock valued at $129,623,487 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $936.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $801.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.44. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $459.20 and a twelve month high of $941.75. The company has a market capitalization of $400.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.85.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.