Advisory Resource Group Sells 59 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.4% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 91.3% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,897.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,998.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,879.41.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

