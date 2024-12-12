agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Diana Mckenzie Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,819 shares in the company, valued at $129,401.80. This represents a 14.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 25th, Diana Mckenzie acquired 12,500 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $821.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

agilon health last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

