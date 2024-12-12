agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.09. agilon health shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 646,589 shares trading hands.
Specifically, Director John William Wulf bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,007.32. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.
agilon health Trading Up 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
