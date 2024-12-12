Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Scotiabank

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $97,199,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 855,739 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,767,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 871,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,922,000.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
