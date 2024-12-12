Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ADC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.33 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 167.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 232.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 44.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

