Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Insider Anthony (Tony) Abrahams Purchases 250,000 Shares

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Abrahams bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($127,388.54).

Ai-Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ai-Media Technologies Company Profile

Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers live content captions; recoded content; virtual meeting captioning, as well as Lexi, an automatic captioning service.

