Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

