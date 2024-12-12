Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.
About Ajinomoto
