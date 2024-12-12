Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 124.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $15,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $14,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.60. 32,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

