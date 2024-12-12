Alerus Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 50,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $553.38 million, a P/E ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALRS

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.