Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $90.11. 5,379,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,521,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,460,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

