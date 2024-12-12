Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.67. Approximately 1,559,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,054,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

