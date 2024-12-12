Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

ALGT stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 219,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,567. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,476,465. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

