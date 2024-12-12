Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,476,465. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
