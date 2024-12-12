Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $47.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 62,701 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,182 shares of company stock worth $2,445,473. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 67,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

