Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALTR

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.43, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $113.12.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $4,758,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,936.64. The trade was a 25.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $58,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,539.04. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,519 shares of company stock worth $40,076,873 in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.