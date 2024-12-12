Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Morgan McGarvey

Representative Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on December 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHRIS IRA” account.

Representative Morgan McGarvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) on 11/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/25/2024.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan McGarvey (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. McGarvey (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on May 21, 2024. McGarvey served as state Senate minority leader from 2019 to 2023. Morgan McGarvey was born in Louisville, Kentucky. McGarvey earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and a law degree from the University of Kentucky. His career experience includes working as an attorney with Morgan & Pottinger PSC. McGarvey has been affiliated with the Young Professionals Association of Louisville and the New Leaders Council.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

