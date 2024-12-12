Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 865696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $73,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

