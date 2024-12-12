American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.53 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

