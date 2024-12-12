American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Sierra Gold Price Performance

Shares of AMNP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Sierra Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get American Sierra Gold alerts:

American Sierra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Medinah Gold, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Sierra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Sierra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.