Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 183,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $217.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.80 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 27.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

