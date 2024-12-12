Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $214.64 and last traded at $216.21. Approximately 684,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,215,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.12.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

