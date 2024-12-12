Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $117.83

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

PACCAR stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 15.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,052,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,260,000 after buying an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 28.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

