Analyzing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Photronics 16.22% 9.46% 8.04%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Photronics $871.79 million 2.04 $125.49 million $2.27 12.36

This table compares Sigma Designs and Photronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Photronics beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.