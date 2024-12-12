Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $20.93 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.0% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.92 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $394.41 and a 1 year high of $530.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.02 and its 200 day moving average is $482.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

