Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

