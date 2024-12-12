Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Kellanova by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,052,000 after purchasing an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on K. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,467,628.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $92,568,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

