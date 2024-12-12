Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $281.08 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.