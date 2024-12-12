Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 4480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on ADRZY
Andritz Price Performance
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.