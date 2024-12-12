Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 4480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

