Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.16.

APO opened at $178.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

