Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 25,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,385 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,025.10. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $134,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Raab sold 31,980 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $153,184.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Raab sold 2,743 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $13,440.70.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $147,750.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $45,075.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $18,210.00.

Ardelyx Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,995 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,060,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,606 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 746,067 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.