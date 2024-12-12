Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

