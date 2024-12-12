Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,663,330,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,065.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,082.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,008.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $900.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.31.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,845,393.48. This represents a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,190 shares of company stock worth $113,161,681 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

