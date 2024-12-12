Arvana Inc. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding with PintoCity Inc. and Brian Lovig**

Arvana Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNI) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PintoCity Inc. and Brian Lovig. This MoU represents an agreement among the parties, highlighting a shared intention for future collaboration.

Under the terms of the MoU, Brian Lovig is set to transfer ownership of PintoCity to Arvana for a nominal fee of $1.00 USD while retaining his position as the sole director of PintoCity. The transaction is expected to close by January 15, 2025, with a provision to extend the deadline to January 31, 2025, if necessary. Shareholder loans owed to PintoCity are to accrue market interest and will be repaid at a later date. Detailed information for all entities involved will be provided to the chosen attorney selected by Arvana for the final documentation process.

Arvana Inc. is a publicly traded company involved in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market, while PintoCity Inc. is a private entity focusing on specialty real estate projects, particularly the acquisition and repurposing of large-scale retail properties. Brian Lovig, the owner of all PintoCity shares, has agreed to the terms outlined in the MoU as of December 9, 2024.

This agreement underscores the strategic alignment between Arvana, PintoCity, and Brian Lovig, outlining a clear path for future endeavors in the real estate sector.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, this report was signed on behalf of Arvana Inc. by James Kim, CEO, on December 10, 2024.

Arvana Inc provides fishing charter services. The company provides inshore/coastal fishing boat charter services and offshore fishing boat charter services. It also provides sight-seeing fishing boat charter services and custom fishing boat chart services. In addition, the company operates private dock in Palmetto, Florida.

