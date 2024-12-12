Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 4,901 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $558.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $423.27 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.