Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $222,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,405 shares of company stock valued at $129,623,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $931.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $461.86 and a 52-week high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

