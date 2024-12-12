Arvest Bank Trust Division Takes $1.58 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

JBHT opened at $182.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.75. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

