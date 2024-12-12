Arvest Bank Trust Division Takes $31.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,713,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $151.23 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

