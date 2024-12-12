Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.82. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

