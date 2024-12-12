Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.9 %

AHKSY opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

