ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $718.30 and last traded at $708.25. 299,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,450,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $853.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in ASML by 0.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. American Trust boosted its position in ASML by 191.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in ASML by 89.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ASML by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

